If you wish to hide this feature from your News Feed, tap the three-dot icon atop the category and select 'Hide People You May Know'.

You can directly add friends from this category

How to find 'People you may know' suggestions on Facebook

By Akash Pandey 05:20 pm Dec 25, 202405:20 pm

What's the story Facebook shows a list of potential friends based on shared connections, like mutual friends, schools, or workplaces. Under the "People You May Know" section, you can scroll down to find users and send them a friend request directly using the "Add Friend" option. If you find a suggestion irrelevant, you can remove it and reduce similar suggestions in the future.

User guide

The category is located under Friends

Open Facebook, and tap on the friends icon in the top bar in your Feed. This section will show you the list of friend requests. To access the "People You May Know" section, you need to scroll down a bit. Here, you can add or remove suggestions based on your preference. Facebook also displays "People You May Know" suggestions in the News Feed.

Information

Hide 'People you may know' suggestions from News Feed?

To hide "People You May Know" category from your News Feed, simply tap the three-dot icon at the top of the category and select "Hide People You May Know." Note that you can only hide these suggestions temporarily.