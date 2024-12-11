Summarize Simplifying... In short Spice up your WhatsApp chats with text formatting!

Make words bold with asterisks (*word*), italicize with underscores (_word_), strikethrough with tildes (~word~), or use monospace font with triple backticks (```word```).

Create lists using asterisks, hyphens, or numbers, and add quotes with an angle bracket.

You can even combine styles for emphasis or use shortcuts by tapping and holding the text.

Remember, these tricks work in messages, not multimedia captions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

You can combine styles for added emphasis

How to format messages on WhatsApp

By Mudit Dube 05:06 pm Dec 11, 202405:06 pm

What's the story WhatsApp, one of the world's most popular messaging apps, offers several formatting options to make messages more expressive and engaging. By using simple symbols, you can emphasize words, highlight key points, or make messages more visually appealing. Whether you're chatting casually or sharing professional updates, these formatting tools help ensure your messages are both clear and impactful.

Process

Here's how you can easily format your texts

To make text bold, place an asterisk (*) at the beginning and end of the word or phrase. For example: *Hello* → Hello. Italicize text by placing an underscore before and after the text. To create strikethrough text, use a tilde (~) on both sides of the text. To format text in a monospace font, enclose it in triple backticks (```).

Highlights

You can also create lists within chats

To create a bulleted list, simply place an asterisk or hyphen and a space before each word or sentence: * text * text or - text - text. To add a numbered list to your message, place a number, period, and space before each line of text: 1. text 2. text. To add a quote, place an angle bracket and space before the text.

Other tips

You can combine styles for added emphasis

You can combine these text formatting styles for added emphasis. For example: *_Important_* → Important . Alternatively, you can use shortcuts. Just tap and hold the text you've entered in the text section, then choose Bold, Italic, or more options. Tap more options to select Strikethrough or Monospace. Remember, formatting works in text messages but not in multimedia captions.