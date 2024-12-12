Summarize Simplifying... In short Starting a WhatsApp chat without saving the contact number is simple.

Just use the format https://wa.me/number, replacing 'number' with the full phone number in international format, excluding zeroes, brackets, or dashes.

You can even pre-fill your message using the format https://wa.me/number?text=urlencodedtext, where 'urlencodedtext' is your message with spaces replaced by '%20'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The feature works on both OS and web platforms

How to start a WhatsApp conversation without saving contact number

By Akash Pandey 06:14 pm Dec 12, 202406:14 pm

What's the story WhatsApp offers a feature called "Click to Chat," which lets you start conversations without saving the recipient's contact number in your address book. If you know their number and they have an active WhatsApp account, you can create a link to instantly open a chat with them. This works on Android and other platforms including the web.

Process

How to create a chat link?

To create a unique link, use this format https://wa.me/number. Use the full phone number in international format and be sure to exclude any zeroes, brackets, or dashes. For instance, use https://wa.me/1XXXXXXXXXX, and not: https://wa.me/+001-(XXX)XXXXXXX. Once you click on the link, WhatsApp will automatically open the chat window with that person.

Link customization

Chat links with pre-filled messages

The "Click to Chat" feature also lets users generate links with pre-filled messages. This can be done using the format https://wa.me/number?text=urlencodedtext, where the number has to be in international format and urlencodedtext is the URL-encoded pre-filled message. For example, a link like https://wa.me/1XXXXXXXXXX?text=I'm%20interested%20in%20your%20car%20for%20sale can be used to start a conversation about a car sale. This "%20" is used for adding space between words.