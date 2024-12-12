How to chat with Meta AI in a WhatsApp group
Meta AI is an exciting feature integrated into WhatsApp, allowing users to interact with the AI chatbot in group conversations. This tool provides an innovative way to ask questions, seek advice, or get information directly within your conversations. Meta AI offers real-time responses, making chats more engaging and informative. Here's a guide on how to use Meta AI effectively in WhatsApp group chats.
Ask Meta AI a question in a group chat
To use Meta AI in a WhatsApp group, open the group chat you'd like to use AI in. Type @ in the message field and tap Meta AI. If prompted, read and accept the terms. Now, type your prompt and send. AI's response will be displayed in the chat. To reply to the AI, swipe right on the chatbot's message and type your response.
Things to remember
Meta AI can only respond to questions that mention @Meta AI, not others. Your personal messages and calls remain end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that neither WhatsApp nor Meta can access them. Some messages generated by AIs may not be accurate. To see what Meta AI can do, try asking it various types of questions. The more specific your question, the better the response will be.