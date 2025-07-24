BMW X5 'Shadow Edition' SUV unveiled: Check what's special
What's the story
BMW has launched a special edition of its popular X5 SUV in Australia. The new model, dubbed the "Shadow Edition," is targeted at customers who are eagerly waiting for the next-gen version. The limited-run vehicle comes with some unique features and styling elements to make it more appealing. However, unlike other models in the range, this one is only available with a diesel engine.
Features
M Sport package adds to the car's appeal
The Shadow Edition is based on the xDrive30d variant of the X5, which comes with a 3.0-liter inline-six diesel engine that makes 282hp and 670Nm of torque. The car also gets an M Sport Package as standard, making it even more attractive for buyers looking for a mix of luxury and performance in their SUV.
Design elements
The Shadow Edition comes loaded with premium features
The Shadow Edition features 21-inch two-tone alloy wheels, three standard color options (Mineral White, Black Sapphire, or M Carbon Black), and privacy glass. It also gets red brake calipers and a Shadowline treatment for the headlights and body. Inside, the car has an Alcantara anthracite headliner, carbon fiber trim, crystal-like accents on some switchgear, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system.