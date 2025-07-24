It runs on a diesel powertrain

BMW X5 'Shadow Edition' SUV unveiled: Check what's special

By Mudit Dube 12:34 pm Jul 24, 202512:34 pm

What's the story

BMW has launched a special edition of its popular X5 SUV in Australia. The new model, dubbed the "Shadow Edition," is targeted at customers who are eagerly waiting for the next-gen version. The limited-run vehicle comes with some unique features and styling elements to make it more appealing. However, unlike other models in the range, this one is only available with a diesel engine.