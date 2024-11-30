Summarize Simplifying... In short BMW's new R 12 S roadster, a tribute to the 1970s, boasts a powerful 1,170cc twin-cylinder engine, delivering 108hp and 115Nm torque.

Its design features include an eye-catching orange color scheme, retro-inspired rounded half-fairing, and black handlebars.

The bike comes with modern comforts like heated grips, cruise control, and a digital display, while also offering optional extras like a tire pressure control system and an anti-theft alarm. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The R 12 S draws power from a 1,170cc twin-cylinder boxer engine

BMW R 12 S roadster debuts as tribute to 1970s

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:01 pm Nov 30, 202402:01 pm

What's the story BMW Motorrad has unveiled the R 12 S, a retro-styled roadster that pays tribute to the legendary 1973 BMW R 90 S. The new model is built on the chassis of the recently launched R 12 nineT in India. It sports a bright Lava Orange Metallic paint finish, similar to the classic Daytona Orange shade from the mid-70s. The vehicle also gets orange contrast stitching on the seat.

Engine

A blend of classic design and modern performance

The R 12 S draws power from a 1,170cc twin-cylinder boxer engine, the same as that of the R 12 nineT. This beastly engine offers an incredible 108hp of power and 115Nm torque. The six-speed gearbox, chassis setup, and cycle parts of the bike are also shared with the R 12 nineT.

Design

A nod to the 1970s aesthetics

The R 12 S features BMW Option 719 Classic II spoked wheels with anodized rims, black handlebars, and black-colored upside-down fork tubes. These elements are intended to complement its eye-catching orange color scheme. The bike also sports a retro-inspired rounded half-fairing and headlight, a single seat, and bar-end mirrors - all highlighted in Lava Orange to bring back memories of the 1970s era.

Specifications

Standard features and optional extras

The standard features of R 12 S include a Comfort Package with Hill Start Control, Shift Assistant Pro, Heated Grips, and Cruise Control. An adaptive cornering light system called Headlight Pro is also available. The bike is compatible with accessories from the R nineT range like titanium exhaust systems. Factory-installed extras include Tire Pressure Control, Anti-Theft Alarm System, Connected Ride Control, Intelligent Emergency Call, and a digital display with micro-TFT screen as an alternative to classic round instruments.