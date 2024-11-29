Summarize Simplifying... In short The Hyundai TUCSON, with its top-spec Signature variant, has achieved a 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP, excelling in child-safety tests.

Despite its impressive safety features like six airbags, electronic stability control, and advanced driver assistance systems, it ranks third in the Adult Occupant Protection score, trailing behind Tata Punch EV and Mahindra's Thar Roxx.

The TUCSON, priced between ₹29.02 lakh-₹35.94 lakh, competes with Jeep Compass and Volkswagen Tiguan in the Indian market.

It scored 30.84 out of 32 in adult occupant protection

Hyundai TUCSON achieves 5-star in Bharat NCAP, excels child-safety tests

By Akash Pandey 02:38 pm Nov 29, 2024

What's the story The Hyundai TUCSON has set a new benchmark by scoring a five-star safety rating in the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP) crash tests. Notably, this is the first time a Hyundai model has been tested under this program, which evaluates vehicles for Indian-market-specific safety standards. The TUCSON performed strongly with scores of 30.84 out of 32 in adult occupant protection (AOP) and 41 out of 49 in child occupant protection (COP).

Impressive performance in AOP category

In the AOP category, TUCSON offered superb protection to the head and neck areas of the driver and front passenger in the frontal offset deformable barrier test. The vehicle scored 14.84 out of 16 in this test. However, protection for the driver's chest and feet was rated as adequate. The side movable barrier test showed strong safety performance with TUCSON getting a perfect 16 out of 16.

Child occupant safety performance

The TUCSON also aced the child occupant safety tests, getting full marks in the dynamic crash test (24/24) and CRS (Child Restraint System) installation test (12/12). It scored 5 out of 13 on the vehicle assessment test. Testing with child dummies representing an 18-month-old and a three-year-old, seated in rearward-facing child seats secured by ISOFIX anchorages and a support leg, showed reliable levels of safety.

Variant and its safety features

The tested vehicle was the India-made top-spec Signature variant with a 2.0-liter petrol engine and automatic transmission. Standard safety features included six airbags, electronic stability control, ISOFIX anchorages for rear seats, three-point seat belts with reminders for all occupants, and AIS-100 pedestrian protection compliance. Hill-hold control, tire pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors, rear-view camera, and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) further enhance its safety package.

Market position and competition

Despite its stellar safety ratings, the TUCSON's AOP score of 30.84 out of 32 is the third-best, behind Tata Punch EV (31.46) and Mahindra's Thar Roxx (31.09). The Hyundai TUCSON currently sells in India at an ex-showroom price range of ₹29.02 lakh-₹35.94 lakh, and competes with Jeep Compass and Volkswagen Tiguan in the Indian market.