Summarize Simplifying... In short The new BMW M2 sports car, priced at ₹1.03 crore, has made its debut in India.

It boasts a powerful six-cylinder engine delivering 480hp, and features a sleek design with a range of color and upholstery options.

The car's interior includes a 12.3-inch Digital Instrument Cluster, a 14.9-inch Central Information Display, and optional M Carbon bucket seats for added comfort. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The car comes as a CBU unit

BMW M2 sports car debuts in India at ₹1.03 crore

By Mudit Dube 11:28 am Nov 29, 202411:28 am

What's the story BMW has launched the second-generation M2 sports car in India, raising the bar in its category. The high-performance model comes as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit and is priced at ₹1.03 crore (ex-showroom). The new M2 comes with more power, an eye-catching design, and innovative features that set a new standard in its segment.

Design details

BMW M2: A blend of power and aesthetics

The new BMW M2 comes in a range of color options, including non-metallic Alpine White and M Zandvoort Blue, and metallic shades such as Brooklyn Grey, Black Sapphire, Fire Red, Portimao Blue, Sao Paulo Yellow, and Skyscraper Grey. The upholstery options include standard Leather Vernasca in Black with contrast stitching in Blue or Black with exclusive highlight. Leather Merino with Black and exclusive highlight is exclusively offered with the M Carbon Bucket seats.

Exterior upgrades

BMW M2's exterior features and performance enhancements

The design of the new BMW M2 is a testament to its powerful performance, with black exhaust tailpipes as standard. The car gets an M Frameless kidney grille with horizontal bars for an aggressive look, and a three-section lower air intake that optimizes cooling for the powertrain and brakes. Flared side skirts, broad wheel arches, and sculpted diffuser on the rear apron enhance the racing-inspired look.

Interior features

BMW M2's interior features and wheel configuration

The BMW M2 offers a 19-/20-inch wheel setup with new M light-alloy wheels in double-spoke design. The redesigned M leather steering wheel gets a flat-bottomed rim and modified spokes for a better racing feel. Inside, the car gets a 12.3-inch Digital Instrument Cluster and a 14.9-inch Central Information Display as part of the BMW Curved Display. Optional weight-minimized M Carbon bucket seats with Merino leather surfaces are also available for added comfort and style.

Engine specs

BMW M2's engine specifications and performance

The new BMW M2 is powered by a six-cylinder in-line engine that delivers a maximum output of 480hp. The peak torque is 600Nm with the automatic transmission and 550Nm with the manual transmission, ensuring linear and sustained power delivery through the rev range. The car also features Adaptive M-Specific Suspension, M Sport Differential, and M high-performance compound brakes for enhanced driving dynamics.