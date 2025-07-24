'Would love to retire': Pawan Kalyan wants to quit acting

Telugu superstar and prominent politician Pawan Kalyan , founder of the Janasena Party, recently revealed his plans to retire from acting. In an interview with News18 Showsha, he said he wanted to quit the film industry as early as 2006. "I'll definitely retire. I would love to retire. I never thought that I would continue doing films for this long," he said.

Career shift 'Quit cinema, venture into politics...' Kalyan had initially planned to retire after directing five films. However, his debut directorial Johnny (2003) didn't perform as expected at the box office, which altered his plans. He says if his "first film as a director, Johnny," had performed well, things would be different. "I would've directed four more films, quit cinema, venture into politics, and keep serving society."

Career transition I may not do more films as an actor: Kalyan Kalyan now plans to retire from acting and focus on politics. He has already completed the shoots of Ustaad Bhagat Singh and OG, leaving only Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 2. He added, "I may not do more films as an actor but I want to definitely do film production." "I've a production house. I never activated it but I think that now is the time...I've finished all the films."