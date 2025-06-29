Vijay Sethupathi-Nithya Menen's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' to release on July 25

The much-anticipated Tamil film Thalaivan Thalaivii, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen , will hit theaters on July 25. The announcement was made by the makers on Sunday, along with a title teaser that introduces the characters. This movie marks the second collaboration between Sethupathi and Menen after their previous work in the Malayalam film 19(1)(a).

Director's comeback Directed by Pandiraj Thalaivan Thalaivii is the latest offering from filmmaker Pandiraj, known for Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, Namma Veettu Pillai, and Marina. This film marks his return to the director's chair after three years, following the Suriya-starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan in 2022. The title teaser released earlier showed Sethupathi and Menen locking horns with each other.

Film details A look at the cast and crew Apart from Sethupathi and Menen, Thalaivan Thalaivii also stars Yogi Babu, Mynaa Nandhini, Saravanan, Kaali Venkat, Deepa, and Roshini Haripriyan. The film is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music for this project, while M Sukumar handles cinematography. Pradeep E Ragav is the editor of the film.