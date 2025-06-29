Director is writing it: Dharmendra shares update on 'Apne' sequel

The actor revealed that a sequel to Apne is in the works. "We have asked Anil to write a sequel. And he is in the process of writing Apne 2," he told Bollywood Hungama. The upcoming film will also star Sunny's elder son, Karan Deol, who was launched in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video .

Family bond

'It brought me and my 2 sons together'

Reflecting on the film, Dharmendra further said, "Apne is a film I am extremely proud of. It brought me and my two sons together." "Anil Sharma wrote a script that did justice to all three of our characters. I remember we felt like a family on and off-screen while shooting Apne." The movie also featured Javed Sheikh and Kirron Kher.