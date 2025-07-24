Youth body demands rollback of 'Hari Hara...' ticket hike

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Andhra Pradesh state committee demanded that the state government roll back its order allowing a steep increase in ticket prices for Pawan Kalyan 's film Hari Hara Veera Mallu . In a statement, DYFI State President Y Ramu and Secretary G Ramanna slammed the government for adding to people's woes amid rising inflation. They called it "outrageous" to charge ₹700-1,000 for benefit shows on the eve of release and demanded action against such "exploitative practices."

Demands Here is what DYFI is asking for The youth body on Wednesday also demanded strict action against the black marketing of tickets and legal action against theaters that do not provide basic amenities. They have also called for action against cinema halls that charge unauthorized parking fees and overprice unbranded food and drinks. The federation's demands come as Kalyan﻿'s latest film is set to release on Thursday amid rising ticket prices in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Price hike Ticket prices for 'Hari Hara...' The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have permitted producers to increase ticket prices for Hari Hara Veera Mallu. In Telangana, the price of paid premiere tickets on July 23 were ₹600 + GST. On weekends, single-screen tickets will have a ₹150 increase, and multiplex tickets will have a ₹200 increase. In Andhra Pradesh, premiere tickets are being sold at ₹700 in regions like Visakhapatnam for single screens.