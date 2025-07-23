'Will plan HHVM's sequel depending on box office...': Pawan Kalyan Entertainment Jul 23, 2025

Pawan Kalyan just opened up about the future of his new film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which hits theaters July 24.

He said a sequel is possible but only if part one does well at the box office and fits into his packed schedule.

In his words: "We will plan HHVM's sequel depending on the box office collection of part one and my schedule. We also need God's blessings for the sequel to happen."