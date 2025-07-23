'Will plan HHVM's sequel depending on box office...': Pawan Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan just opened up about the future of his new film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which hits theaters July 24.
He said a sequel is possible but only if part one does well at the box office and fits into his packed schedule.
In his words: "We will plan HHVM's sequel depending on the box office collection of part one and my schedule. We also need God's blessings for the sequel to happen."
20 minutes of sequel shot already
Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a historical action drama where Kalyan plays a warrior up against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb (Bobby Deol).
It marks Kalyan's big return after serving as Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister.
Co-star Nidhhi Agerwal shared that about 20 minutes of the sequel have already been shot, and they'll pick up filming again a month after release—if things go well.
Analysts expect HHVM to open with ₹30 crore
Analysts expect HHVM to open strong with around ₹30 crore on day one in India, making it this year's second-biggest Tollywood opener so far (just behind Game Changer).
While it might not beat Kalyan's own Vakeel Saab record, it's still ahead of other Telugu releases this year.
