The rise in silver prices is largely due to economic uncertainty

Silver prices in India hit all-time high of ₹1.18 lakh/kg

By Mudit Dube 11:20 am Jul 23, 2025

Silver prices in India have surged to a record high of ₹1.18 lakh per kilogram, according to data from Goodreturns. The spike is attributed to trends in global markets and the weakening of the rupee, which makes imports costlier. Despite a slight dip in global silver prices, they remain close to a 14-year high due to economic concerns pushing investors toward precious metals like silver and gold.