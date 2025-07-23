'F..k off, Indian': Adelaide student brutally beaten in racially-motivated attack

Charanpreet Singh, a 23-year-old Indian international student, was brutally assaulted in Adelaide, Australia . The incident occurred on Saturday evening near Kintore Avenue when Singh and his wife parked their car to see the city's light displays. They were allegedly ambushed by five men who emerged from another vehicle. Eyewitness accounts and social media videos show the attackers used what seemed to be metal knuckles or sharp objects while hurling racial slurs at Singh.

Assault aftermath The assault has left the local Indian community shaken The attackers reportedly began shouting racial abuse without provocation, telling Singh to "F*** off, Indian" before brutally assaulting him. Singh was punched through the car window, trampled on, and assaulted with both weapons and bare hands. The attackers then fled the scene, leaving Singh unconscious and with serious injuries. He suffered facial fractures and brain trauma from the attack. Emergency services rushed him to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for overnight treatment.

Twitter Post Video of the attack ✨Indian #student Charanpreet Singh brutally #attacked in Adelaide by 5 men shouting #racial slurs. 🚨Hospitalised after unprovoked #assault near #Kintore Ave. 👮Police took statements but no charges yet. 🆘#TheIndianSun



🔗 https://t.co/BXZQ93X6Vy pic.twitter.com/tO5ExzWNpf — The Indian Sun (@The_Indian_Sun) July 19, 2025

Ongoing investigation One suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack South Australia Police were called to Kintore Avenue shortly before 9:30pm and found Singh with facial injuries. A police spokesperson confirmed he was taken to the hospital for treatment, and investigations are continuing. One suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack—a 20-year-old man from Enfield charged with assault causing harm. The other suspects remain at large as authorities review CCTV footage from the area.