'Bigg Boss 19' may feature AI influencer Kavya Mehra

The much-anticipated 19th season of Bigg Boss is set to premiere in August, and speculation is rife about the potential contestants. Among the names making the rounds is Kavya Mehra , an AI influencer from India. A source close to the development told IANS, "To see an AI personality like Kavya on national television would mark a new chapter in how audiences interact with technology."

About Kavya Who is AI influencer Kavya Mehra? Kavya Mehra is an AI-driven influencer created by Collective Artists Network. She is not just a digital avatar but also represents modern motherhood through her deep understanding of human experiences. The AI influencer was developed by gathering insights from real mothers in Collective's community, making her relatable to audiences.

Marketing Mehra has changed how brands connect with audiences Mehra has already made waves in the marketing sector by combining AI's precision with relatable storytelling. She has successfully changed how brands connect with their audience, thus revolutionizing the marketing sector. However, it remains to be seen if she will make her reality show debut on Bigg Boss 19.

Speculation Will AI doll Habubu join the show, too? Earlier, reports suggested that Habubu, a popular AI doll from the UAE, could also be a contestant on Bigg Boss 19. If either Mehra or Habubu joins the show, it will mark a significant milestone in AI's role in the entertainment industry. The insider told the outlet, "While there have been a lot of news around the AI contestant, be it Kavya or Habubu, it's too early to confirm anything."