Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar to star in 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'
What's the story
Colors TV is launching a fun new show called Pati Patni Aur Panga: Jodiyon Ka Reality Check. It will replace the cooking show Laughter Chefs Season 2.
This show promises to give a fresh look at celebrity relationships, full of fun and games. Fans are eager to see which celebrity couples will be featured.
New couple
Wrestler Geeta Phogat might join
Wrestler Geeta Phogat and her husband Pawan Kumar are set to appear on the show, reported India Forums.
Earlier, Phogat was also a part of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi.
This news has excited netizens as they are eager to see her real-life chemistry and Kumar on screen. The couple will face new challenges together.
More couples
More celebrity couples are joining the fun
Other famous couples are also joining the show!
According to India Today, the confirmed participants include Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and Sudesh Lehri with his wife.
There are speculations that Swara Bhasker, along with her husband Fahad Ahmad, is also going to join the reality show.
Apart from the participants, it is reported that Sonali Bendre will be hosting the show.
Show details
Show to explore the fun side of relationships
Pati Patni Aur Panga will focus on the sweet and playful parts of celebrity relationships.
The makers have teased a range of activities, including teamwork, love language moments, inside jokes, and silly fights.
So, viewers can expect to see heartwarming moments, funny jokes, and even small disagreements that make relationships stronger. It's all about seeing real-life love.