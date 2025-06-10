The trailer of Detective Sherdil introduces us to a murder mystery where Irani's character, Pankaj Bhatti, is killed, and Dosanjh's Detective Sherdil is assigned to solve the case.

What initially seems like a hate crime soon unravels into a tangled web of family secrets, hidden motives, and unexpected twists.

The detective then teams up with Natasha (Penty), who is a poised and brilliant investigator. Together, they dive into a dysfunctional family's secrets in this gripping whodunnit.