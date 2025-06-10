Watch Diljit turn into 'desi' sleuth in 'Detective Sherdil' trailer
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming ZEE5 film Detective Sherdil, starring Diljit Dosanjh, has been released.
The movie also stars Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Banita Sandhu, and Sumit Vyas.
It will premiere on June 20.
Helmed by Ravi Chhabriya, the movie is a collaborative effort by AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment, presented by Maurya Entertainment Production.
Trailer critique
Trailer introduces us to a murder mystery
The trailer of Detective Sherdil introduces us to a murder mystery where Irani's character, Pankaj Bhatti, is killed, and Dosanjh's Detective Sherdil is assigned to solve the case.
What initially seems like a hate crime soon unravels into a tangled web of family secrets, hidden motives, and unexpected twists.
The detective then teams up with Natasha (Penty), who is a poised and brilliant investigator. Together, they dive into a dysfunctional family's secrets in this gripping whodunnit.
Plotline
Slowly, all Bhatti family members become suspects
After rich man Pankaj Bhatti is shockingly killed, his wife, played by Shah, immediately catches Detective Sherdil's eye.
She acts strangely and quickly says a man faked her dead husband's will.
Even more puzzling, Bhatti's children make Sherdil suspect them, too.
Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated murder mystery.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the trailer
A murder with many suspects. And a sher with the chaabi to everyone's dil 🦁❤ Are you ready? 🔎— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) June 10, 2025
Trailer out now!#DetectiveSherdil premiering on 20th June, only on #ZEE5!#DetectiveSherdilOnZEE5pic.twitter.com/EUDukkdJOP