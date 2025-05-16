What's the story

In a disturbing discovery, police found what looked like a "human leg bone" near Taylor Swift's Rhode Island residence on Wednesday, as per People.

The remains were discovered at Everett Avenue in the Watch Hill area at around 9:30am. They were taken to the Rhode Island Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation.

Local police said, "Investigators are awaiting official confirmation of the identity of the remains," and currently, foul play is not suspected.