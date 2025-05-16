Human remains found near Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home
What's the story
In a disturbing discovery, police found what looked like a "human leg bone" near Taylor Swift's Rhode Island residence on Wednesday, as per People.
The remains were discovered at Everett Avenue in the Watch Hill area at around 9:30am. They were taken to the Rhode Island Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation.
Local police said, "Investigators are awaiting official confirmation of the identity of the remains," and currently, foul play is not suspected.
Community response
Residents' reaction to the discovery
Speaking about the shocking discovery, resident Taylor Day told NBC10 WJAR, "It kind of alarmed me, and it was just something very out of the ordinary for Westerly."
She added that the remains were found "probably a couple of football fields away from Swift's house."
Day also said such an incident would be unlikely in Watch Hill, with its strong sense of privacy.
Fox News reported that this is the 13th time human remains have been found in Rhode Island.
Celebrity residence
Swift's Rhode Island home: A celebrity hotspot
Swift bought her Rhode Island home, popularly called High Watch, for a reported $17.75 million in 2013.
The 1920s property, which was once owned by Standard Oil heiress Rebekah West Harkness, overlooks East Beach and the Atlantic Ocean.
Renowned for its privacy, the wealthy beach town has seen many celebrities at Swift's Fourth of July parties, including Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, the Haim sisters, and Selena Gomez.