The 2024 Emmy nominations brought surprises and snubs, with unexpected nods for 'Reservation Dogs' and 'Palm Royale' in the comedy category, while Emma Stone's 'The Curse' and Kelsey Grammer's 'Frasier' reboot were overlooked.

In the limited series category, 'Ripley' and Naomi Watts for 'Feud: Capote vs. the Swans' were nominated, but 'Masters of the Air' and Kate Winslet for 'The Regime' were left out.

Major nominees include 'The Crown', 'The Gilded Age', 'The Morning Show', and 'Shōgun', which received the most nods (25).

Emmy nominations were announced on Wednesday

Emmy nominations 2024: Emma Stone snubbed, 'Palm Royale' surprises

By Isha Sharma 01:56 pm Jul 18, 202401:56 pm

What's the story The 2024 Emmy nominations, unveiled on Wednesday, included a blend of anticipated and unexpected contenders. Jon Bernthal, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Bob Odenkirk were all recognized for their performances in The Bear, an episode lauded for its emotionally charged depiction of family holiday gatherings. Jean Smart received a nomination for Hacks, alongside Hannah Einbinder who is also vying for the comedy supporting actress award. Larry David earned a nod for the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Surprises

Unexpected nominations highlight 2024 Emmy announcement

Among the unexpected nominations was Reservation Dogs in the comedy series category. The coming-of-age series has previously garnered praise from several awards groups including Peabody, Writers Guild, American Film Institute, and Independent Spirit Awards. D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai also secured a supporting actor nomination for his role in the series. Another surprise was Palm Royale, which made it to the list of nominees for comedy series despite mixed reviews. The show boasts a star-studded cast including Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern.

Snubs

First-time nominees and notable snubs in 2024 Emmy nominations

Selena Gomez finally earned her first nomination for her role in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, marking another unexpected turn in this year's nominations. However, there were significant omissions as well. Kelsey Grammer did not receive a nomination for his role in the reboot of Frasier, despite having previously won four Emmys for playing Dr. Frasier Crane. Additionally, Emma Stone's The Curse, a dark comedy about a married couple trying to launch a reality TV show, was shockingly overlooked.

Limited series

Limited Series category: Nominations and misses

In the limited series category, Ripley secured a nomination despite some finding its storytelling too methodical. Naomi Watts also earned a nomination for her role in Feud: Capote vs. the Swans. However, surprisingly, Masters of the Air, a depiction of the American air campaign against Nazi Germany, was notably absent from the list. Additionally, Kate Winslet missed out on a nomination for her role in The Regime, rounding off this year's notable Emmy snubs.

Emmy nominees

A quick look at the major nominees

Coming to the major nominees, The Crown, The Gilded Age, The Morning Show, Fallout, Slow Horses, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and Shōgun received nods in the Best Drama category. Idris Elba, Donald Glover, Walton Goggins, Gary Oldman, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Dominic West are nominated in the Best Actor (Drama) category, while Jennifer Aniston, Carrie Coon, Maya Erskine, Anna Sawai, Imelda Staunton, and Reese Witherspoon will compete in the Best Actress (Drama) category. Shōgun received the most nods (25).

Comedy

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Jeremy Allen White picked up nominations

In the comedy section, the best series nominees are Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Palm Royale, Reservation Dogs, and What We Do in the Shadows. Matt Berry, Larry David, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Jeremy Allen White, Woon-A-Tai, Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edebiri, Gomez, Maya Rudolph, Smart, and Wiig are nominated in the acting (comedy) categories.