Shimron Hetmyer smokes his sixth half-century in T20Is: Stats 

Australia have completed a clean sweep of the five-match T20I series against West Indies , winning the final match by three wickets. The victory at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis marked Australia's first-ever 5-0 win in T20I cricket. Meanwhile, WI's Shimron Hetmyer smoked a fine half-century in the final T20I, albeit in a losing cause. Here are the key stats.

Match highlights West Indies post 170 runs on the board Batting first, West Indies struggled early on as Ben Dwarshuis took crucial wickets to leave them at 32/3. Then came Hetmyer and powered the hosts with a brief 32-run partnership with Sherfane Rutherford (35). Following Rutherford's ouster, Hetmyer and Jason Holder (20) formed a crucial 47-run partnership that kept the scoreboard ticking. The former went on to complete a fine fifty before falling to Dwarshuis in the 17th over. His efforts meant WI posted 170/10.

Career Hetmyer's aggressive knock helps WI against Australia Hetmyer's 31-ball 52 saw him smoke three fours and as many sixes. The southpaw has taken his T20I tally to a total of 1,112 runs. In his 69 appearances for West Indies in this format, he has scored six half-centuries with a top score of an unbeaten 81. His average (20.59) is the worst among WI batters with 1,000-plus T20I runs (SR: 126.07). 237 of his runs have come against Australia at 29.62.

Information Fine hand from Rutherford as well Rutherford's 17-ball 35 was laced with six fours and a maximum. Playing his 36th T20I, has raced past 500 runs (515) in the format at an average of 20.6. The tally includes a couple of half-centuries as well.