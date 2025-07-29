Apple's iPhone 17 Pro spotted in public, matching design leaks

A prototype of Apple 's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro has been spotted in the wild, hinting at some major design changes. The device was seen in a thick black case, likely to hide its new look. The sighting was shared by social media user Skyfops, who posted two images of a man holding two iPhones—one being the recent iPhone 16 Pro model and the other being an unreleased device in an obscuring case.

Prototype details Prototype has a case with camera cutouts The iPhone 17 Pro prototype appeared in a thick black case with precise cutouts for the camera array, flash, and LiDAR sensor. Its design closely aligns with recent online renders, particularly the introduction of a full-width rear camera bar housing three lenses. The case on the prototype is notably bulky, extending far enough to conceal both the horizontal bar and the individual lens protrusions when viewed in profile.

Information Security guard tries to shield the prototype In the photos shared by Skyfops, a security guard can be seen trying to hide the prototype device from view. This is a common practice during testing phases of new devices.