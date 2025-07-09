Apple is going head-to-head with Disney-owned ESPN for the rights

Apple wants US streaming rights for Formula 1 races

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:30 pm Jul 09, 202505:30 pm

What's the story

Apple is in talks to secure the US broadcast rights for Formula 1 races, when they become available next year. The Financial Times reported this news, following the massive success of Apple's racing film F1: The Movie, starring Brad Pitt. The movie has raked in $293 million in its first 10 days of release, according to Variety.