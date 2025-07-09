Apple wants US streaming rights for Formula 1 races
Apple is in talks to secure the US broadcast rights for Formula 1 races, when they become available next year. The Financial Times reported this news, following the massive success of Apple's racing film F1: The Movie, starring Brad Pitt. The movie has raked in $293 million in its first 10 days of release, according to Variety.
Apple is going head-to-head with Disney-owned ESPN, the current US broadcaster of Formula 1, to acquire these rights. This move could be seen as part of Apple's strategy to expand its sports content offerings. The tech giant hopes to leverage the growing popularity of Formula 1 in the US, a trend that was largely sparked by Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive series.
Along with Apple, Netflix is also said to be a contender for Formula 1's US broadcasting rights from the 2026 season. This comes after ESPN's exclusivity period to negotiate a new contract with F1 expired. This development suggests a growing interest in Formula 1 content and its potential as a lucrative addition to streaming platforms' sports offerings.