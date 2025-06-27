Surprise! Cate Blanchett joins 'Squid Game,' US version teased

The third season of the immensely popular Netflix series Squid Game has finally dropped, and it comes with a surprise! Oscar-winning actor Cate Blanchett makes a special appearance in the finale episode. Her character is seen instructing a homeless person to play Ddakji in Los Angeles, California. This move sets up the future of the franchise and its American spin-off.

Spoilers ahead Blanchett's role in the finale episode In the finale, Blanchett's character is seen instructing a homeless person to play Ddakji, a game from Seasons 1 and 2. If he loses, he gets slapped in the face. This role is similar to Gong Yoo's characters as "The Recruiter" or "The Salesman" in earlier seasons. Jesse Saler plays the homeless man who appears opposite Blanchett.

Future speculation Will she return for more? Despite her appearance, it's unclear if Blanchett will be a part of any upcoming Squid Game projects. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk said they kept her cameo a secret for a long time. Lee Byung-hun, who stars as The Front Man, also revealed that he never met Blanchett during filming. "We shot our parts separately with just a camera going back and forth," he shared.