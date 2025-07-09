You can soon use Starlink's internet services in India

Elon Musk 's Starlink has received final approval from India's space regulator to begin commercial operations in the country. The license comes after a long wait since 2022, and clears the last regulatory hurdle for the firm's entry into India's market. With this, Starlink has joined OneWeb and Reliance Jio as the third company approved to offer satellite internet services in India.

Regulatory process Starlink was awaiting approval from space department Starlink had been waiting for licenses to operate commercially in India since 2022. Last month, it received a key license from India's telecom ministry but was still awaiting approval from the country's space department. Now that it has received the final nod, Starlink can begin preparations for its launch here.

Future plans What Starlink has to do next With the final approval in hand, Starlink now has to secure spectrum from the Indian government and set up ground infrastructure. The company will also have to prove via testing and trials that it complies with the security rules it has agreed to.