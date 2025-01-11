Reliance Jio users get 2-year free YouTube Premium subscription—Here's how
What's the story
Reliance Jio has announced a free 24-month subscription to YouTube Premium for its JioAirFiber and JioFiber postpaid customers in India.
The move comes as part of a strategic partnership between the telecom giant and YouTube to improve the digital entertainment experience for its users in the country.
The offer is valid starting today.
Features
Benefits of YouTube Premium subscription
The YouTube Premium subscription comes with a host of exclusive features.
For starters, you get ad-free videos for uninterrupted viewing and the option to download videos for offline playback.
The service also offers background play, which lets you keep playing videos/music while using other apps or with the screen off.
Plus, you get access to YouTube Music Premium with an ad-free library of over 100 million songs.
Procedure
Eligibility and activation process for the offer
The free YouTube Premium subscription comes for JioAirFiber and JioFiber postpaid users on select plans costing ₹888, ₹1,199, ₹1,499, ₹2,499, and ₹3,499.
To redeem the freebie, users have to log into their account via MyJio app and find the YouTube Premium banner on the dashboard.
Signing into their current YouTube account or creating a new one with these same credentials on their JioFiber/JioAirFiber set-top box will provide access to premium ad-free content.