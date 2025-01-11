YouTube Music introduces 'Top songs' carousel to artist pages
What's the story
YouTube Music has added a new 'Top songs' carousel on its artist pages, as the first major change for the platform in 2025.
Previously, the artist page displayed a list of five 'Top Songs' at the top. You could tap 'More' to view the full list or start playing from the selection and browse using the 'Up Next' queue.
The new design is now similar to other list carousels like 'Quick picks,' 'Trending,' and 'Long listens' on the Home feed.
User interface
Enhanced user experience with 'Play all'
The 'Top songs' carousel shows four songs per load with a maximum of 20 across five pages.
It also comes with a 'Play all' button in the corner and an option to view all songs.
This feature has been designed to improve user experience by letting them easily browse and quickly find tracks.