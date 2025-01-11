What's the story

YouTube Music has added a new 'Top songs' carousel on its artist pages, as the first major change for the platform in 2025.

Previously, the artist page displayed a list of five 'Top Songs' at the top. You could tap 'More' to view the full list or start playing from the selection and browse using the 'Up Next' queue.

The new design is now similar to other list carousels like 'Quick picks,' 'Trending,' and 'Long listens' on the Home feed.