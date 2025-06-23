Musk's Starlink set to launch in India—How much you'll pay 

The Government of India (GOI) has approved Starlink to operate in the country. Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, recently announced that Starlink has been granted its operating license. This marks the official entry of SpaceX's satellite internet service into the Indian market. The company is already active in over 100 countries across the globe. Here's the expected release timeframe, price, plans, speed, and other details about Starlink.

Starters What exactly is Starlink? For beginners, Starlink is a satellite-based internet service developed by SpaceX, the US aerospace and space transportation company founded in 2002 by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. The service provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet globally through its advanced satellite constellation, often called "internet from the skies." Unlike traditional satellite systems that rely on geostationary satellites far from Earth, Starlink uses the world's largest constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites at an altitude of about 550km above sea level.

Market entry Starlink joins Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Starlink is the third company to get the green light from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to offer satellite-based internet services in India, after Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications. A fourth player, Amazon's Project Kuiper, is still awaiting necessary regulatory approvals. The move highlights India's growing interest in satellite internet technology as a means to bridge connectivity gaps in remote areas.

Launch plans Expected pricing in India Starlink is said to have finalized its pricing for the Indian market, with the cost of the required satellite dish device pegged at around ₹33,000. The monthly unlimited data plan is expected to be priced at ₹3,000. As part of its launch strategy, Starlink plans to offer a complimentary one-month trial period with each device purchase. This will allow customers to test the service before committing to regular monthly payments.