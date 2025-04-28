What's the story

SpaceX has successfully completed its 250th Starlink satellite mission, while Amazon's first internet satellite fleet, under the Project Kuiper internet constellation, has yet to take off.

The milestone was achieved with the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink broadband satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Among them were 13 equipped with direct-to-cell capabilities.

The launch occurred on Sunday at 10:09pm EDT (Monday at 7:39am IST), marking another significant achievement for the Elon Musk-led company.