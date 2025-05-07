Modi government on lookout for cyberattacks following 'Operation Sindoor'
What's the story
The Indian government has stepped up its cybersecurity after a series of coordinated cyberattacks on defense-related institutions and academic platforms.
The Centre is laying emphasis on protecting vital digital infrastructure.
The heightened vigilance comes after Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory operation by Indian defense forces against nine terrorist base camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Cyber threats
Cybersecurity breaches and attempted defacement
Indian authorities are keeping a close eye on possible cyber threats, particularly those coming from Pakistan.
Just recently, the website of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Ltd (AVNL), a state-run defense PSU, was attempted to be defaced.
The attack was executed by a Pakistani cyber group, which claimed responsibility for targeting many high-value entities, including the Military Engineering Service.
However, senior officials at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses denied that their website was compromised.
School attacks
Cyber attack on Army Public Schools
The group behind the AVNL attack, Team Insane PK, also targeted at least four Army Public Schools. The websites of these institutions were taken offline after being targeted.
On April 25, the website of the Army College of Nursing in Jalandhar was hacked and defaced with disturbing imagery related to the Pahalgam incident.
Its landing page displayed a message that read: "YOU ARE HACKED!!! TEAM INSANE PK," along with violent visuals.
Measures
Army takes steps to reinforce cybersecurity
In light of these threats, the Indian Army is said to be taking "appropriate and necessary" steps to bolster cybersecurity infrastructure at all schools affiliated with the Army Welfare Education Society.
Investigations are underway to ascertain the full scale of these cyber breaches.
Cybersecurity experts and government agencies are evaluating vulnerabilities and working on fortifying digital defenses, particularly around sensitive industries and strategic assets.
Monitoring
Fake news and misinformation campaigns under scrutiny
The government is also closely monitoring fake news and misinformation campaigns being peddled on social media platforms. Authorities have said that they will take action against such content under the existing IT Rules, especially if it is found to be misleading or inciting unrest.