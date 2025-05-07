What's the story

Jack Clark, the co-founder of AI company Anthropic, has expressed skepticism about the recent hype surrounding Chinese start-up DeepSeek.

Speaking at the Hill and Valley Forum in Washington, Clark stated that DeepSeek's technology is "six to eight months behind where US frontier companies are."

He acknowledged the clever algorithmic ideas in DeepSeek's technology but suggested that the excitement may be "a bit overblown."