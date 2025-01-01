Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp has become the leading platform for cyber scams in India, with over 44,000 complaints lodged in just three months of 2024.

Cybercriminals are exploiting Google's services, like its ad platform, to launch scams, leading to Google and Facebook teaming up with Indian authorities to combat these threats.

The tech giants are sharing intelligence to flag suspicious digital lending apps, which are often used by organized cybercriminals for illegal activities.

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:03 pm Jan 01, 202507:03 pm

What's the story WhatsApp, Telegram, and Instagram emerged as the leading platforms for cyber frauds in India last year. This information comes from a recent report by the Union Home Ministry. The report highlights how these social media platforms are often exploited by online scammers. In the first quarter of 2024 alone, a staggering number of complaints were lodged against these platforms due to cyber fraud incidents.

The Union Home Ministry's report reveals that WhatsApp topped the list of platforms with maximum complaints regarding cyber frauds. In merely three months of 2024, as many as 43,797 complaints were filed against the platform. Telegram and Instagram followed closely with 22,680 and 19,800 complaints, respectively. The numbers indicate the prominent role these platforms play in enabling online scams in India.

The MHA report also highlights how cybercriminals are using Google's services to launch their fraudulent activities. They utilize the Google Advertisement platform, which provides a handy facility for targeted advertisements from across the border. One such scam, the "Pig Butchering Scam" or "Investment Scam," is a global phenomenon of large-scale money laundering and even cyber slavery.

In the wake of these cyber threats, tech giants Google and Facebook have partnered with Indian authorities. They are sharing intelligence for proactive actions such as flagging digital lending apps. The report also states that organized cybercriminals widely use sponsored Facebook ads to launch illegal lending apps in India. These links are proactively identified and shared with Facebook for necessary action.