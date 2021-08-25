All Afghans must travel to India on e-Visa: Government

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday announced that all Afghan nationals henceforth must travel to India only on e-Visa in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan. The decision comes days after the government introduced a new category of visa called "e-Emergency X-Misc visa" for the Afghan nationals after the Taliban captured power in that country.

Previously issued visas to Afghan nationals stand invalidated: Home Ministry

The Home Ministry also announced that keeping in view some of the reports that certain passports of the Afghan nationals have been misplaced, previously issued visas to all the Afghan nationals, who are presently not in India, stand invalidated with immediate effect. "Afghan nationals wishing to travel to India may apply for e-Visa," it said.

Process

The e-Visa will initially be valid for six months

Officials said since Indian missions in Afghanistan are shut, the applications will be examined and processed in New Delhi. The "e-Emergency X-Misc visa" will initially be valid for six months, they said. All Afghans, irrespective of their religion, can apply for the travel document. To recall, thousands of Afghans rushed into Kabul's main airport after the fall of the city to the Taliban.

Evacuation

India has evacuated several hundred Indians, many Afghans

Some Afghans were so desperate to escape the insurgents that they held onto a US military plane as it took off and plunged to their deaths. India has evacuated all its embassy staff and several hundred Indians staying in Afghanistan. New Delhi has also evacuated many Afghans, including two MPs, Hindus, and Sikhs who faced threats from the Taliban.

Information

The Taliban have already enforced their rule over the capital of five million people after a lightning advance across the country that took just over a week to dethrone the country's Western-backed government in mid-August.