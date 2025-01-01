Summarize Simplifying... In short To share a photo on your Facebook page's story, simply log in, select your page, and click 'Create story'.

You can then upload a photo from your computer.

How to share photo to your Facebook page's story

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:38 pm Jan 01, 2025

What's the story Facebook allows users to share a photo or video to their page's story. This can help them build their brand or business, grow their audience on the platform, and also connect with followers. Each story is visible for 24 hours. Let us have a look at how to share content to a page's story.

Steps to share photo to page

To share a photo to your page's story, log in to Facebook and click on your profile photo in the top right. Press 'See all profiles,' then select the page which you want to switch into. From your page's feed, tap 'Create story' at the top, followed by 'Create a photo story.' Finally, select a photo from your computer to upload to your story.

How to edit photo stories?

To edit your photo story, press 'Add text' in the left menu to add text. Tap 'Add button' in the left menu to add a button to view a linked site. You can click and drag the photo to reposition it. To resize, tap the photo, then press '-' or '+'. Once everything is done, press 'Share to story' at the bottom.