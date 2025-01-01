Summarize Simplifying... In short To set your Facebook Reel's default audience, tap the three-dash menu, select 'Settings and privacy', then 'Settings'.

How to set default audience for your Facebook Reel

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:11 pm Jan 01, 2025

What's the story Users can control who can see their Reels on Facebook by selecting an audience for it. Setting a default audience sets the audience for all future Reels. Facebook permits users to change the audience for a specific Reel at any time, including when they create it. However, future Reels still use the default choice. Let's see how to set a default audience for Reels.

What are the steps?

To set a default audience for your Reels, tap the three dash menu in the top right of Facebook. Next, click on 'Settings and privacy,' followed by 'Settings.' Beneath 'Audience and visibility,' click on 'Reels.' Finally, select the audience you'd like, then tap the arrow icon. Your choice will be automatically saved.

A look at different audience types

Setting audience to 'Public' allows anyone to see the Reel, while 'Friends' only permits Facebook friends to do so. Finally, choosing 'Friends except..' allows Facebook friends barring the ones you choose, to view the Reel.