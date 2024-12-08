Summarize Simplifying... In short To add a phone number to your Facebook account, navigate to "Settings & Privacy," then "Settings," and select "Personal details."

How to add/remove a phone number from your Facebook account

What's the story Facebook, the popular social media platform, lets you add or remove your phone number from your account. The feature is aimed at improving user experience and adding an extra layer of security. The process is pretty simple and can be completed in a matter of a few steps. Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can do it.

To start with, you have to open the Facebook app and tap on the profile icon in the top right. From here, select "Settings & Privacy" and then click on "Settings." The next step will lead you to the Account Center, where you need to select "Personal details." Under the Account settings category, select "Personal details" again, then "Contact info," and click on "Add new contact." This will take you to an option where you can add phone number.

After choosing the option to "Add mobile number," users are prompted to enter their desired number, select the account they want to link it with, and click "Next." Once the number is added, they may receive a message asking for a verification code. Once received, enter this verification code and tap "Confirm."

The process of removing a phone number from a Facebook account is pretty much the same as adding one. Users just have to go through the same steps until they reach "Contact Information." Here, instead of adding a new contact, they should select the phone number they want to remove and then tap on "Delete number." This will successfully delete their phone number from Facebook.