How to change the audience of your Facebook Reel

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:48 pm Jan 01, 202504:48 pm

What's the story Meta-owned social media platform Facebook, allows users to change the audience of a Reel they have shared on the platform. The audience can be set to 'Public,' 'Friends,' and 'Friends except.' To make the change, users can utilize Android and iOS devices, or computers. Let us have a look at how to change the audience of a Reel.

Steps

How to set audience?

To change a Reel's audience on Android devices, tap the three horizontal bars on your Feed. Next, click on your name to go to your profile. Then, select 'Videos,' above 'Details.' Select the reel that you'd like to change, and press the three dots in the bottom right. Finally, press 'Edit privacy,' select new audience for your reel, and press 'Save.' Your choice will be saved.

Difference

A look at different audience types

When you set audience to 'Public,' anyone, including people not on Facebook, can see your Reel. Using 'Friends' only allows friends on Facebook to see your Reel. Finally, on choosing 'Friends except,' your friends on Facebook barring those you choose, can view your Reel.