How to change font size for WhatsApp chats

What's the story You can adjust the font size in your WhatsApp chats. While the font size for the app depends on your device's settings, you can easily customize it within the app's settings for a more comfortable reading experience. Whether you're straining to read small text or prefer larger fonts for clarity, this simple tweak can make a big difference.

Changing font size in a chat

Open WhatsApp and tap on the three-dot menu in the top right corner. Next, go to "Settings," scroll down to "Chats," and tap on "Font size" under "Chat settings." Select from the given options: Small, Medium, or Large, and press "OK" to confirm your preference. This will change the font size of your WhatsApp chats.

Changing font size on other screens

To change the font size on your device, start by opening your Settings. Then, navigate to "Accessibility" and select "Display size and text." Tap on "Font size," and use the slider to adjust the size to your preference. Note that the path to these settings may vary depending on your phone model.