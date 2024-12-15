How to add a location to your Facebook story
Want to let your Facebook friends know where you're at? Adding a location to your story is an easy way to share your whereabouts, whether you're enjoying a meal at a restaurant or exploring a museum. In this story, we'll walk you through the simple steps to add your location to your Facebook story.
Adding a location
To add a location to your Facebook story, start by tapping "+ Add to story" on your profile. You can either take a new photo or video, or select one from your phone's gallery. Next, tap the sticker icon in the top right corner, then choose "Location" to add your spot.
Customizing the layout
Now, search for the place you want to tag and select your location. Once added, it will appear on your story. You can tap to change the style, hold and drag to move it or delete it, or use two fingers to resize or rotate it. When satisfied with the layout, tap "Share" to post your story.