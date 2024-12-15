Summarize Simplifying... In short To add a location to your Facebook story, tap "+ Add to story" on your profile, select or take a photo, and tap the sticker icon.

Choose "Location", search for your place, and select it. Customize its style, position, and size, then tap "Share" to post.

You can share a location with just a few taps

How to add a location to your Facebook story

By Akash Pandey 04:57 pm Dec 15, 202404:57 pm

What's the story Want to let your Facebook friends know where you're at? Adding a location to your story is an easy way to share your whereabouts, whether you're enjoying a meal at a restaurant or exploring a museum. In this story, we'll walk you through the simple steps to add your location to your Facebook story.

Initial steps

Adding a location

To add a location to your Facebook story, start by tapping "+ Add to story" on your profile. You can either take a new photo or video, or select one from your phone's gallery. Next, tap the sticker icon in the top right corner, then choose "Location" to add your spot.

Moving further

Customizing the layout

Now, search for the place you want to tag and select your location. Once added, it will appear on your story. You can tap to change the style, hold and drag to move it or delete it, or use two fingers to resize or rotate it. When satisfied with the layout, tap "Share" to post your story.