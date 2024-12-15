Summarize Simplifying... In short Creating and editing Facebook reels is a breeze. Simply tap the "+" icon on your Feed, select "Reels", and start crafting your reel.

How to save your Facebook reels and edit them later

By Akash Pandey 04:48 pm Dec 15, 202404:48 pm

What's the story Want to perfect your reel on Facebook but need more time? Don't worry! The platform allows you to save your reel as a draft, so you can pause anytime—whether you're interrupted or dealing with poor internet. Drafts ensure you can revisit and refine your creation later, making it easier to craft the perfect reel at your convenience.

Steps

Saving a draft of your reel

To save a draft of your reel on Facebook, go to your Feed and tap the "+" icon in the top right. Then, select "Reels" to start creating your reel using the camera icon or a gallery image. Once you've recorded a clip and started editing, simply tap "Save" to store your progress and continue later.

Access

How to resume editing a draft

To access your saved reels, go to your Feed, tap the "+" icon in the top right, and choose "Reels." Then, tap "Drafts" and select the draft you want to continue. Note that the drafts will be deleted after 60 days. To delete previously saved reels, click the 'Edit' button in the top right, select the reels, and tap 'Discard draft' at the bottom.