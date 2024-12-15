Summarize Simplifying... In short Paying school fees is a breeze with Paytm, either via the app or website.

Simply navigate to 'Education Fees' under 'City Services', select your city and institute, input your 'Student ID' or 'Enrollment Number', and proceed to pay using your preferred method.

UPI payments are exclusive to Paytm app

How to pay school fees online via Paytm

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:42 pm Dec 15, 202404:42 pm

What's the story Thanks to the digital revolution, parents and guardians can now pay school fees online. There's no need to visit schools or banks physically. One such platform that allows you to do this is Paytm. Here, we are providing a step-by-step guide on how you can use Paytm's app or website for paying school fees online. Take a look.

Method #1

Paying fees using mobile app

To pay school fees via Paytm app, open the app and head over to 'Bill Payments.' After clicking on 'View All,' scroll down to 'City Services' and tap on 'Education Fees.' Next, select your city and institute, enter details such as 'Student ID' or 'Enrollment Number,' and click on 'Proceed' to see the fee amount. You can pay via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Method #2

Paying school fees via website

For those who like using the Paytm website, the process is a bit different. Users have to head over to paytm.com and click on 'All Payment Services.' After clicking on 'Education,' they should scroll down to 'City Services' and click on 'Education Fees.' The next steps include selecting the city and institute, entering required details such as 'Student ID' or 'Enrollment Number,' and paying via Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking. Notably, UPI payments are exclusive to Paytm app.

Advantages

Benefits of using Paytm

Along with convenience and security, Paytm also provides a number of benefits for school fee payments. You can get cashback offers and experience a fast, secure transaction process. The platform also offers flexible payment methods and saves your details like student ID for future transactions. This way, it makes the process even simpler for subsequent payments, making it an ideal option for parents/guardians.