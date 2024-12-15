How to create a non-profit fundraiser on Instagram
Looking to support a good cause? You can easily create a non-profit fundraiser on Instagram! With just a post, you can set up a fundraiser that's visible to your followers (or anyone, if your profile is public). The fundraiser lasts for 30 days, but you have the option to extend or end it early. Here's how to start your fundraiser today and encourage donations.
Create a fundraiser for a nonprofit
Open Instagram, and tap the "+" at the bottom or swipe right anywhere in your Feed. Choose or upload your image and tap "Next." Crop and filter your post, then tap "Next." Tap "Add fundraiser" and select the non-profit you want to support. Tap "Edit fundraiser" to access the "Fundraiser Details" page. Enter your fundraiser details and tap "Done." Finally, tap "Share."
How to extend your fundraiser
On Instagram, open the post with the fundraiser you want to extend. Tap the three dots in the top-right corner and select "Extend fundraiser." Note that you cannot extend your fundraiser unless the end date is within 30 days. If your fundraiser is set to end in less than 30 days, you can extend it once. Also, fundraisers are only available in select locations.