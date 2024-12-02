Summarize Simplifying... In short To make your Instagram account private, go to your profile, tap the three lines in the top right, select "Account privacy" and switch on "Private account".

Once private, only approved followers can see your posts and stories, and new followers need your approval.

Instagram gives you the option to keep your accounts private

How to make your Instagram account private

What's the story In today's digital age, it is essential to keep a check on your online presence. Instagram, one of the most popular social media platforms, gives users the option to keep their accounts private as a means of personal security. This way, you can control who can see your content and interact with you on the platform. The process is simple and can be done on your smartphone in a matter of seconds. Here's how.

Step-by-step process

Steps to make your Instagram account private

To make your Instagram account private, open the app and head over to your profile. Tap on the three horizontal lines in the top right corner and select "Account privacy" under the "Who can see your content" category. From there, toggle the "Private account" switch on. A confirmation message will appear asking you to tap on the "Switch to private" button to complete the process.

Post-privacy changes

What happens after making your account private?

After making your Instagram account private, only approved followers will be able to view your posts, stories, and profile information. Existing followers won't require approval again. New follow requests will show up in the "Follow requests" tab in the notifications for you to approve/decline. Note that professional profiles cannot set their accounts to private. To make such accounts private, switch them back to the personal account category first.