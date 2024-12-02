Summarize Simplifying... In short If your Amazon package is marked as delivered but is missing, first verify your shipping address and check delivery updates in the 'Your Orders' section.

If it's still not found, wait 24 hours as it might still be in transit.

You can also contact the courier partner, found in the same section, for more information. Keep your tracking ID handy for reference.

Contact Amazon within 7 days of parcel being marked 'delivered'

Missing Amazon package marked delivered? Here's how to find it

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:31 pm Dec 02, 202412:31 pm

What's the story Online shopping on Amazon has become a phenomenon in India, with millions of packages being delivered every day. However, there are times when a package is marked "delivered" on the tracking system, even before it has reached the customer. This discrepancy can be attributed to premature updating of the delivery status while the order is still en route. So, how to find such packages? Let's see.

Order tracking

Steps to track your order's status

To check the status of an order, customers can head over to the 'Your Orders' section and click on the relevant order. If an order contains multiple items and only some have been delivered, the other items may have been shipped in a separate shipment. For single item orders that haven't been delivered yet, here's what you need to do.

Address verification

Verifying shipping address and tracking updates

The first step is to verify the shipping address by selecting the relevant order in 'Your Orders.' If the address is incorrect, customers can manage it by visiting 'Add and Manage Addresses.' Next, they should check for delivery confirmation updates by selecting 'Track Package.' They can also check if someone else accepted their package by visiting the Message Center.

Package investigation

What to do if your package is still missing

If the package still cannot be found, customers are advised to wait up to 24 hours. This is because delivery agents may inadvertently mark the package as 'delivered' while it's still in transit. If an order was sold and shipped by a third-party seller, customers can contact the courier partner for more information about their package's whereabouts or to speak with the delivery agent.

Courier identification

How to locate your courier partner and tracking ID

To find their courier partner, customers can head over to 'Your Orders,' select the order in question, and click 'Track package.' They should also keep their tracking number or delivery confirmation number handy. The tracking ID can be located by selecting the order in 'Your Orders' and scrolling down. Notably, delivery windows differ by courier and location.