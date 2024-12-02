Summarize Simplifying... In short New research suggests that iron sulfides, found in hot springs, may have played a crucial role in the formation of life on Earth.

These minerals, when exposed to light and heat, facilitated carbon fixation - the process of converting carbon dioxide into organic molecules, producing methanol.

This supports the theory that iron-sulfide clusters were key to life's emergence, both on land and in the sea. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Hot springs may have contributed to emergence of life on Earth

This new research explores how life formed on Earth

By Akash Pandey 12:14 pm Dec 02, 202412:14 pm

What's the story A new study has revealed how hot springs may have contributed to the emergence of life on Earth. The research examined iron sulfides, minerals present in deep-sea hydrothermal vents as well as modern hot springs such as Yellowstone National Park's Grand Prismatic Spring. The minerals are thought to have enabled early chemical reactions that resulted in the formation of life, the study published in Nature Communications said.

Mineral significance

Iron sulfides and the genesis of life

Iron sulfides are created when dissolved iron reacts with hydrogen sulfide, a volcanic gas that gives hot springs their signature smell. The structure of these minerals closely resembles iron-sulfur clusters in enzymes and proteins necessary for carbon fixation, a process living organisms use to convert carbon dioxide (CO2) into organic molecules. This similarity has prompted scientists to propose that iron sulfides may have been key to early Earth's transition from geochemistry to biology.

Experimental setup

Simulating early Earth's hot springs

To delve deeper into this theory, the researchers designed a chamber to replicate ancient land-based hot springs. They placed synthesized iron sulfide samples in this environment, some pure and others combined with metals found in hot springs. The team then exposed these samples to carbon dioxide and hydrogen gas under varying light and temperature conditions to simulate early Earth's surface.

Findings

Iron sulfides facilitated carbon fixation in ancient hot springs

The experiments revealed that all iron sulfide samples were capable of producing methanol, a product of carbon fixation. Methanol production increased with visible light irradiation and at higher temperatures. These findings indicate that iron sulfides likely facilitated carbon fixation not only in deep-sea hydrothermal vents but also in land-based hot springs on early Earth, expanding the range of conditions where these minerals can aid in this process.

Ancient pathway

Methanol production and early form of carbon fixation

Further experiments and theoretical calculations revealed methanol production happened through a reverse water-gas shift, much like how some bacteria convert CO2 into food. This pathway, dubbed the "acetyl-CoA" or "Wood-Ljungdahl" pathway, is thought to be the first form of carbon fixation in early life. The study's findings bolster current scientific consensus that iron-sulfur clusters were key to life's emergence, be it on land or at sea bottom.