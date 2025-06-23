Page Loader
How to use Gemini to identify songs playing around you
The feature was added after users' requests

By Mudit Dube
Jun 23, 2025
07:51 am
What's the story

Gemini on Android recently received a new feature that lets users identify songs playing in their vicinity, be it on the radio or at a cafe. This addition was a long-requested feature and makes Gemini more practical for everyday use.When Gemini first launched, it lacked some popular Google Assistant features—like identifying the song currently playing.

User guide

How to identify songs using Gemini

To use this new feature, all you have to do is ask Gemini, "What song is this?" The assistant will then open a full-screen mode and prompt you to play, sing, or hum the tune. As it listens for the melody, you'll see its signature pulsing sphere working in the background with Google's technology to find the closest match.

Versatility

How does the feature work?

Gemini's music-matching capabilities are not limited to just identifying songs from your playlists. It can also pick up tunes playing nearby or even those you hum yourself. However, it's worth noting that the feature isn't fully integrated into the Gemini experience yet. When you ask it to identify a song, it actually hands over the task to Google app's full-screen listening mode.

Integration issues

Gemini vs Pixel's Now Playing

Despite its capabilities, Gemini's song ID feature isn't as smooth or seamless as Pixel's built-in Now Playing feature. The latter gives results directly in the interface and works offline. Another difference is that Gemini shows results on a Google Search page instead of within the chat, which can make the experience feel a bit disjointed for users.