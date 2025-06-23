How to use Gemini to identify songs playing around you

Gemini on Android recently received a new feature that lets users identify songs playing in their vicinity, be it on the radio or at a cafe. This addition was a long-requested feature and makes Gemini more practical for everyday use.When Gemini first launched, it lacked some popular Google Assistant features—like identifying the song currently playing.

User guide How to identify songs using Gemini To use this new feature, all you have to do is ask Gemini, "What song is this?" The assistant will then open a full-screen mode and prompt you to play, sing, or hum the tune. As it listens for the melody, you'll see its signature pulsing sphere working in the background with Google's technology to find the closest match.

Versatility How does the feature work? Gemini's music-matching capabilities are not limited to just identifying songs from your playlists. It can also pick up tunes playing nearby or even those you hum yourself. However, it's worth noting that the feature isn't fully integrated into the Gemini experience yet. When you ask it to identify a song, it actually hands over the task to Google app's full-screen listening mode.