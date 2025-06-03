What's the story

In a significant move to address shareholder concerns, Google has agreed to invest $500 million over the next decade to revamp its compliance infrastructure.

This decision comes as part of a settlement in a shareholder derivative lawsuit that accused Alphabet's executives of breaching fiduciary duties.

The move is aimed at steering Google away from anti-competitive practices that have drawn antitrust scrutiny.

Under the settlement terms, Alphabet will set up a board-level committee focused on regulatory compliance and antitrust risk management.