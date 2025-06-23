LinkedIn's AI writing assistant struggling to gain traction, CEO reveals
What's the story
LinkedIn's CEO, Ryan Roslansky, has revealed that the platform's AI-generated post polishing suggestions aren't as popular as anticipated. "It's not as popular as I thought it would be, quite frankly," Roslansky told Bloomberg. He attributed this lack of popularity to the high posting standards on LinkedIn, which he described as "your resume online."
User concerns
Fear of backlash on LinkedIn
Roslansky also highlighted the fear of backlash as a major reason behind the low adoption of this feature. He said, "If you're getting called out on X or TikTok, that's one thing. But when you're getting called out on LinkedIn, it really impacts your ability to create economic opportunity for yourself." This concern is especially relevant given that LinkedIn is a professional platform where users' posts can have significant implications on their careers.
Growth
Jobs requiring AI skills have increased sixfold
Despite the low uptake of its AI writing assistant, LinkedIn has seen a massive increase in jobs requiring AI-related skills. Roslansky said such job postings have increased sixfold over the last year. He also noted that users are adding these skills to their profiles at an unprecedented rate, with a 20x increase observed during this period. Roslansky also mentioned that he uses AI when communicating with his boss, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.