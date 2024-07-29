In short Simplifying... In short A man named Chambers, previously a contract paralegal, is under scrutiny for allegedly using AI to impersonate a lawyer.

The law firm where his father worked, Truluck Thomason, has distanced itself from the situation, stating Chambers failed to use their AI Legal Assistant.

This isn't Chambers' first deception, with past false claims including a non-existent biochemistry degree and impersonating a sheriff's deputy.

Man used AI for creating fraudulent legal documents

This man used AI to impersonate a lawyer

What's the story Nathan Chambers, a resident of South Carolina, is facing accusations of impersonating a lawyer and allegedly using artificial intelligence (AI) to create false legal documents. The Post and Courier, a local newspaper, reported that Chambers used his father's name to pose as an authentic attorney. He even represented real clients in various courts. During a contempt hearing this week, Judge Danny Singleton raised doubts about Chambers' use of AI in drafting legal documents.

Regret expressed

Chambers expresses regret, denies AI accusations

Chambers declined to comment on the accusations of using AI for drafting legal documents. However, he expressed remorse for his actions, stating, "I never meant to cause the court any trouble." Previously, Chambers had appeared in Singleton's courtroom not as a defendant but as an alleged attorney representing another individual. He was listed as a contract paralegal in South Carolina, a title with no specific requirements in the state.

Firm's stand

Law firm distances itself amid AI fraud allegations

Truluck Thomason, the law firm where Chambers's father was employed, has distanced itself from both men amid the ongoing investigation. Devon Puriefoy, a partner at Truluck Thomason, told The Post that Chambers attempted to access his father's laptop to use Lexis+ AI, an "AI Legal Assistant" developed by LexisNexis. However, he failed in his attempt and did not use the firm's Lexis account. It's also uncertain whether Chambers' father, a real attorney, was aware of the situation.

Past deceptions

Chambers' history of false claims unearthed

Chambers has a history of making false claims about himself. He once claimed on LinkedIn to have a degree in biochemistry from the University of California at Berkeley, which has no record of him. In 2022, he was also charged with impersonating a sheriff's deputy. Judge Singleton expressed disappointment during the contempt hearing, stating, "It's disingenuous to the attorneys that took the time to go to law school...when you come in and want to be a cheat. It's a shame."