9-5 jobs ending by 2034: LinkedIn co-founder predicts gig-economy future

By Akash Pandey 05:16 pm Jul 26, 202405:16 pm

What's the story LinkedIn's co-founder, Reid Hoffman, has forecasted that the conventional 9-5 jobs will become obsolete by 2034. He envisions a future workforce where individuals are not traditionally employed but engage in the gig economy. This shift would involve people working contractually with various companies across multiple sectors. While this could offer more flexibility and opportunities, it might also lead to less job security. Hoffman's prediction is drawing significant attention due to his history of accurate predictions about technological trends.

Hoffman's past predictions lend weight to his forecasts

Entrepreneur and angel investor Neal Taparia highlighted Hoffman's past accurate predictions in a post on X. Taparia noted, "Hoffman's past predictions are spooky: Predicted social networks would change the world (LinkedIn sold for $26B), saw the sharing economy coming (early Airbnb investor), called the AI revolution years before ChatGPT." This track record lends credibility to Hoffman's latest forecast about the future of work in the AI era.

AI advancements prompting shift in job structures

Taparia also emphasized the swift progression of AI technologies, observing that thousands of jobs worldwide became obsolete within days of the release of ChatGPT. This rapid development has led numerous companies to start training their employees to incorporate AI technologies into their work. Hoffman's insights suggest a future where freelancers may earn more than permanent employees and traditional resumes could become outdated as employment structures evolve due to technological advancements.